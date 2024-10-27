French probe tackles rising ketone use and doping concerns

A new investigation by Radio France has reignited debate over ketone use in cycling, as more teams and riders turn to the substance for a performance edge. While ketones are legal under current regulations from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and marketed as dietary supplements, studies suggest they might boost endurance, mental focus, and recovery similarly to erythropoietin (EPO).

Incredible performances result in questions being asked

Suspicion lingers around top riders like Tadej Pogačar, who was recently questioned about doping after some of his incredible performances in 2024. While Tour director Christian Prudhomme said such concerns “are not illegitimate,” he acknowledged Pogačar’s style resembles that of Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault. “We’re seeing riders who want to win everything,” Prudhomme said. “It’s what Hinault has said cycling needs.” Prudhomme reinforced that independent doping checks, conducted with the International Testing Agency (ITA), are now the norm. Responding to the comments, Pogačar said, “It’s like throwing away your life; I don’t want to risk getting sick.”

Despite benefits claimed by ketone manufacturers, both WADA and the UCI advise against ketone use, though neither plans a ban. “Ketones can help with weight loss and strength ratio but no more than dieting,” Olivier Rabin, WADA’s Director of Science and Medicine, said. The UCI, meanwhile, awaits results from an ongoing study launched in 2021.

The question of ketones

Visma – Lease a Bike has been open about its controlled ketone use. French teams, such as Decathlon AG2R, Groupama-FDJ, and Cofidis, monitor individual use, though many are members of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC), which advises against ketones. An AG2R rider anonymously shared concerns after being offered ketones by a team doctor: “The manager knew. To me, that’s doping,” he said.

Within the peloton, doubts persist. “There was the before and after COVID-19. The level has really increased,” Warren Barguil said to Ouest France. “Sometimes you have to be 100 per cent just to try to keep up.”

The debate goes beyond ketones, with Rabin cautioning that cycling isn’t necessarily “100 per cent clean.” “Pharmacology and human nature being what they are, it would be very naïve to think cycling has become entirely clean,” he said, emphasizing the need to stay vigilant. He pointed to emerging threats, including genetic doping—a misuse of gene therapy—where additional genes for EPO or growth hormone, or modified gene expressions, could be introduced. “In the U.S., biohackers are already manipulating genetic sequences on animals and humans. This is the reality of the world we live in, and we must prepare for this threat,” he added.

A former French rider recalls the numerous medications available on his team’s bus. “We called it the magic box,” he shares, citing items like the painkiller paracetamol and caffeine. While he was uncomfortable with the situation, he acknowledges, “It’s not thanks to this that some people climb the mountains three times faster than 20 years ago!”

Defending Pogačar

Alexys Brunel of TotalEnergies dismissed doubts about Tadej Pogačar’s performance. Having trained alongside him at UAE Emirates, he believes in the team’s training methods. “I would have questioned it if I hadn’t progressed myself,” he says, noting improvements of 50 watts over 25 minutes and 25 watts over 20 minutes. Brunel explains that training at UAE involves higher intensity and longer exercises despite a reduced overall training volume. They also focus on bike positioning, adjusting components like the stem and frame size. “Nothing is left to chance at UAE, which is why Tadej’s performances don’t surprise me,” he said.

Maxime Robin, performance director at TotalEnergies, confirms significant progress in aerodynamics, noting that jersey textiles, helmets, eyewear, and gloves are all meticulously studied for optimal performance. However, Emmanuel Brunet, research and performance manager at the French Cycling Federation (FFC), points out that these factors alone cannot explain the performance gap. World Tour teams generally use similar tires, bikes, and outfits, all produced in similar locations.

Generic EPO?

Anti-doping authorities are monitoring generic EPOs produced in China and India. The WADA director of science and medicine notes the challenge of detection due to the proliferation of these substances. “When we started 25 years ago, only one synthetic EPO was manufactured. Today, there are dozens, if not hundreds,” he said. He emphasized that it would be unrealistic to claim all generic EPOs are detectable.