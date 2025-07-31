French solo breakaway steals the show as the Tour hits the mountains

On Thursday the 2025 Tour de France Femmes reached its two-thirds mark and the mountains, where French rider Maeva Squiban gave her country and her UAE-ADQ team a big win. Kim Le Court, who retook the yellow jersey on Wednesday with a stage victory, extended her lead by a few seconds. For the third time in six stages Magdeleine Vallieres was top Canadian, this time in eighth.

The Course

Finally, some bigger climbs arrived in the second half of Thursday’s stage. After a pair of Cat. 3’s in the 123-km route’s opening, Cat. 1 Col du Beal kicked up at the 79-km mark, followed closely by Cat. 2 Col du Chansert. An uncategorized climb crested with the day’s bonus sprint.

Uno X hit the start line in Clermont-Ferrand with only three riders left. Twenty-one riders in total had abandoned the race. A group of twenty heavy with Dutch riders broke free on the way to the day’s first intermediate sprint. Polka dot-clad Swiss Elisa Chabbey took off after those Cat. 3 points.

Côte de Courpière and Côte d’Augerolles belonged to Chabbey. On the nineteen kilometers of false flat and long drag that led to the start of Cod du Beal, the peloton kept the now-smaller breakaway at a minute and a half’s reach.

Cod du Beal, 10.3 km of 5.6 percent, thinned out the peloton, Marianne Vos among its victims, and fragmented the breakaway. Chabbey and Silke Smulders scraped it out for QOM points at the peak, with the polka dot jersey prevailing. On the drop down the back, Katarzyna Niewiadoma followed demon descender Cédrine Kerbaol.

Col du Chansert was similar in grade to Beal. Chabbey went solo at the bottom, but the wee peloton was soon upon her.

Squiban smoothly flew the coop and the yellow jersey group eased up, Vallieres and compatriot Nadia Gontova joining in.

Squiban had 1:08 over the field at Chansert’s peak. Chabbey banked more points there. With 15 km and the uncategorized climb to go, Squiban was ahead by 1:30. Le Court and Niewiadoma grabbed a few seconds at the second intermediate sprint.

Squiban’s victory turned it around for her team, one that has lost GC principal Elisa Longo Borghini and two other riders in the first half of the race.

On Friday Cat. 2 Col du Granier crests 17 km from the finish line in Chambery.

2025 Tour de France Femmes Stage 6

1) Maeva Squiban (France/UAE-ADQ) 3:20:46

2) Juliet Labous (France/FDJ-Suez) +1:04

3) Kimberley (Le Court) Pienaar (Mauritius/AG Insurance–Soudal) +1:13

8) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-Oatly) s.t.

21) Nadia Gontova (Canada/Winspace Orange Seal) +3:21



2025 Tour de France Femmes GC

1) Kimberley (Le Court) Pienaar (Mauritius/AG Insurance–Soudal) 18:29:04

2) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:26

3) Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland/Canyon-SRAM) +0:30

4) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/FDJ-Suez) +0:31