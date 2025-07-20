French sweep in Val-d’Or as Gicquel holds onto yellow

French rider Alban Picard attacked early and never looked back, leading a sweep of the podium Saturday on Stage 6 of the Tour de l’Abitibi.

The 124-km stage around the streets of Val-d’Or ended with Picard crossing the line alongside teammates Alexis Bouteloup and Gabin Gicquel, who finished second and third.

Picard jumped clear from the gun, and by the 48-km mark had been joined by a break of eight riders — including local hope Henri Gnocchini of Abitibi and four more Frenchmen. That group carved out a lead of 1:20 before Picard, Bouteloup and Gicquel broke away again in the final 10 km.

Gicquel keeps both the overall leader’s and sprinter’s jerseys heading into Sunday’s finale, while Picard holds onto the best young rider’s classification. Paul Hawrylak regained the climber’s jersey.

The race wraps up with a 112-kmride from Amos to Val-d’Or.

