From ski hill to singletrack: Manitoulin Island to build its first MTB trails

When most people think of Manitoulin Island, mountain biking isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s about to change. Thanks to the Manitoulin Island Cycling Advocates (MICA), the North Channel Bike Park is in the works. The plan transforms an old ski hill near the Cup and Saucer Trail into a compact but legit riding zone.

“We’ve got 80 acres of land and plans for five kilometres of singletrack to start,” says project coordinator Steven Martin. “It’s not huge, but it’s a start—and it’s something we’ve never had here before.”

Flow trails and big views

Built by Treadscape (led by Ontario trail builder Zane Davies), the trail network is designed with a bit of everything: beginner-friendly green loops, a few flowy blue trails and even some black runs near the top. The park’s setting is dramatic—perched on the same escarpment as the Cup and Saucer lookout, the highest point on the island, with views across the North Channel.

“It’s not a massive bike park, but it rounds out the tourism package here,” says Martin. “We’ve got beaches, sailing, hiking—now we’ll have mountain biking, too.”

Dirt now, dreams later

This year’s goal is modest: get the first five kilometres built, including a dirt pump track at the base. But the vision is bigger. With only $250,000 in initial grant funding (from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation), the team is taking a phased approach.

Soft openings are expected this fall, with a full opening in 2026. The park will be membership-based, with plans for local stewardship and long-term growth. And while it might not be a destination park (yet), it’s a big deal for Manitoulin.

A small start, a big shift

Manitoulin has long been a hub for road cyclists, but mountain bikers? Not so much. Apart from some lumpy old-school trails at McLean’s Park (that are actually hiking trails) and a handful of fat bikers slogging through the snow, the scene has been quiet.

“This could change that,” says Martin. “Even if it’s small, it gives kids something to grow into, gives locals a place to ride and adds something new to the map for anyone road-tripping through Northern Ontario.”