Froome and Thomas left out of INEOS Grenadiers’ Tour de France lineup

One day after NTT became the first WorldTour outfit to release its Tour de France lineup, INEOS Grenadiers revealed its squad for La Grande Boucle, but 2018 titlist Geraint Thomas and four-time winner Chris Froome weren’t on the team.

Egan Bernal, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richard Carapaz, Andrey Amador, Pavel Sinkov, Luke Rowe, Jonathan Castroviejo and Dylan Van Baarle will fly the new colours of the redubbed team.

Rowe, possibly the biggest surprise in the lineup, was stoked.

Neither Froome nor Thomas looked very sharp at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, where Thomas was 37th and 71st. Sinkov was Egan Bernal’s main helper in the mountains until the latter withdrew from the race with back problems.

Thomas will instead head up INEOS’s Giro d’Italia gang (October 3-25), where 80th is his best result in three starts, and Froome, in his final season with the team, leads at the Vuelta a España (October 20–November 8), a race he was won twice.

Even after his own withdrawal from the Dauphiné after a crash in the penultimate stage, Primož Roglič has become the odds-on favourite to win the Tour.