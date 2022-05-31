Fuglsang and Woods give Israel-Premier Tech crucial one-two at the Mercan ‘Tour Classic

On Tuesday Jakob Fuglsang and Michael Woods gave Israel-Premier Tech some crucial UCI points as they took the one-two in the UCI 1.1-rated one-day Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes in France. It was Woods’ first race in 29 days; his last competition was the Tour de Romandie, where he placed 17th.

The Course

The 167-km route was climb-heavy in its second half, with Cat. 1 La Colmiane first on the menu before HC-rated Col de la Couillole and finally the Cat. 1 ascent to the ski area of the Col de Valberg, 12.4 km of 7.2 percent.

Israel-Premier Tech and Groupama-FDJ whittled down the numbers and worked to bring back the breakaway on La Colmiane. Antoine Duchesne toiled for Groupama’s Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu, and Israel-Premier Tech had Hugo Houle and James Piccoli on point for Fuglsang and Woods.

The remnants of the breakaway were sopped up with 4 km to climb on the Couillole. Young Lenny Martinez continued to set the pace for Groupama. Woods was still in the shrinking group with teammates Fuglsang and Chris Froome.

Only 14 riders tipped over the top of the Couillole, which then continued on to take a nibble of the Valberg climb.

The 14 stayed intact on the long downhill before the Valberg. Pinot was the first to go from the group as it started to climb after he put in a good pull. Froome soon joined him.

With 6.8 km remaining, Woods and Fuglsang started to attack. Fuglsang went clear and Woods sat on Gaudu’s wheel while the Frenchman chased. The Dane’s advantage continued to grow and he won by just over half a minute.

“Rusty” easily outsprinted the Frenchman for the runner-up spot.

After the finish, Woods said, “I don’t think we could have played it better. Good Tour prep for us, for sure.”

2022 Mercan ‘Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes

1) Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark/Israel-Premier Tech) 4:50:34

2) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:31

3) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) +0:34