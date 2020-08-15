Fuglsang wins second career Monument at Il Lombardia

Jakob Fuglsang has followed up his 2019 Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory with a win in Saturday’s Il Lombardia, dropping George Bennett on the final climb to become the first Dane to take the Italian Monument. The race had a scary moment when a crash on a bridge sent Remco Evenepoel went hurtling into a ravine and had to be taken to hospital after extraction.

The Course

The route of the 114th Il Lombardia was 231-km in length from Bergamo to Como, with six categorized climbs, including a tough trio in the last 40-km: Muro di Sormano at 1.9-km of 14.7 percent, the 4-km Civiglio at 9.9 percent, and the 2.3-km Valfresca at 7.3 percent and cresting with 6-km to race. Of course, on the way to the Wall of Sormano, the riders go by the famous Madonna del Ghisallo and its shrine to cycling.

#ilombardia 🇮🇹 It is time for the second monument of the revised 2020 season – @Il_Lombardia 🚴🏻‍♂️ A tough 231km from Bergamo to Como. Here's a look at what the riders face today 👇🏼🗺 pic.twitter.com/FnM1ICpxnT — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) August 15, 2020

Instead the Race of the Falling Leaves in October, it was the Race of the Dusty Leaves.

Before the drop of the flag in Bergamo–a city hit hard by COVID-19–Bennett gave Michael Woods the compliment of saying the Canadian was the favourite for the win. Evenepoel was Woods’ top pick.

Piccoli in the Breakaway

It took a few tries over the first 50-km before a breakaway could stick. Canadian James Piccoli of Israel Start-Up Nation was among the dozen who got clear. By the start of the Madonna del Ghisallo, the escapees’ gap was down to 30-seconds.

Piccoli was the last to be sopped up by the Deceuninck-Quick Step-led peloton with 68-km remaining.

Muro di Sormano

😱 OUCH! Arriva il Muro di Sormano! | 😱 OUCH! Muro di Sormano is coming! #ILombardia pic.twitter.com/KprEpyDZEm — Il Lombardia (@Il_Lombardia) August 15, 2020

Astana whipped up the pace on the Muro and Woods made the selection of a baker’s dozen with Evenepoel, Bennett, Mathieu van der Poel, Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema, Richard Carapaz and Fuglsang. Woods and van der Poel fell off the pace before the peak.

Seven riders including three Trek-Segafredo fellows pounded down the 7-km descent, but Evenepoel suffered a dangerous crash off a bridge into a ravine. He was conscious when taken to the hospital by ambulance. Later it was announced that Remco had a broken pelvis and lung contusion. His remarkable season is at an end.

Nibali, Bennett, Fuglsang, Mollema, Giulio Ciccone, and Aleksandr Vlasov carried on in the lead along the 16-km of flat beside Lake Como leading to Civiglio.

Civiglio

Fuglsang attacked on the Civiglio, followed by Bennett and then Fuglsang’s Russian teammate Vlasov. On the reverse slope Mollema tried to pull Ciccone over to the leading trio.

Showdown on the Valfresca

Bennett immediately made a move on the final climb and only Fuglsang was able to respond. Near the top the Dane skipped away from the Kiwi and stayed clear to take the famous victory.

Fuglsang was second to Evenepoel in the Tour of Poland, fifth in Strade Bianche and won the Ruta del Sol in February before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woods came 29th, his best showing among Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and Il Lombardia this August.

2020 Il Lombardia

1) Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark/Astana) 5:32:54

2) George Bennett (New Zealand/Jumbo-Visma) +0:31

3) Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia/Astana) +0:51

29) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +12:56