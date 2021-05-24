Gallery: 10 stunning photos from Giro’s snowy ascent of Passo Giau

As the first Grand Tour of the season, Giro d’Italia always delivers thrilling drama in the high mountains. And, with snow still clinging to the taller peaks, the thrilling race imagery to match.
On Monday’s Queen Stage, weather forced race organizers to shorten racing. Though two high-mountain passes were cut from Stage 16’s parcours, Egan Bernal had enough time on the bike to – again – impose his will on the peloton.
While the GC favorites raced through the winter roads, others focused on just surviving the frigid stage. Click through the gallery below to see how the race played out – at the front and in the bunch – in 10 photos.
Gallery: 2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 16
UAE-Emirates' Davide Formolo leads the peloton up La Crosetta in the wet opening kilometres of Giro's Queen Stage. Photo: Sirotti
Antoine Duchesne descends Passo Giau. Photo: Sirotti
An EF Education - Nippo rider just poking up over a snowbank on Passo Giau. Photo: Sirotti
Can sharks swim in snow? Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) descends through a cold fog. Photo: Sirotti
With another glorious performance, Egan Bernal enjoyed the finish line more than most, but everyone looked happy to be done with Monday's racing. Photo: Sirotti
FDJ's Antoine Duchesne, the lone Canadian at this year's Giro, looking like he's enjoying some familiar conditions. Photo: Sirotti
Peter Sagan was shepherded into the finish by Bora-Hansgrohe teammates Daniel Oss, Giovanni Aleotti and Matteo Fabbro. Photo: Sirotti
Bauke Mollema doing what he can to stay warm. Photo: Sirotti
Not COVID, just cold. Cofidis' Simone Consonni staying warm on Stage 16. Photo: Sirotti
Sketchy roads and high stakes racing. Photo: Sirotti