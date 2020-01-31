Gallery: Canadian breaks world record at her first Para-cycling Track World Championships
Photos from day one at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre
January 31st, 2020 by Lily Hansen-Gillis | Posted in News | Tags: 2020 Para-Cycling Track World Championships, Kate O'Brien, Ross Wilson, spotlight, Tristan Chernove
On Jan. 30, the 2020 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships kicked off in Milton, On. Canadian cyclist Kate O’Brien started off her first Para-cycling Track World Championships with a bang, breaking a world record in the C4 category 500-m time trial with a time of 35.223 seconds. The 31-year-old, who raced at the 2016 Rio Olympics, experienced a serious crash on the track in 2017. After two years of rehabilitation O’Brien has returned this season and is competing with the Canadian para-cycling track team. “The world record was certainly a surprise,” she said. “It was really, really fun and amazing to be back competing. I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”
Teammate Ross Wilson was impressed with O’Brien’s accomplishment, “Kate has been a great addition to the team and has punched her ticket to Tokyo with this performance,” said Wilson. “I’m excited to cheer her as Canada’s first athlete to compete in both the Olympics and Paralympics as a classified athlete!”
In the men’s C1 pursuit, Wilson finished sixth in qualifier. “I made a technical error going into corner 1,” he said, “I’ll be doing a lot of repetitions on opening laps to get ready for Tokyo.” In the men’s C2 pursuit Tristan Chernove raced 3:4o, a new Canadian
record, finishing fifth in the qualifier.
The 2020 Para-Cycling Track World Championships – Thursday, Jan 30
Kate O'Brien, World Champion Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Keely Shaw Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Keely Shaw Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Marie-Claude Molnar Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Marie-Claude Molnar Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Marie-Claude Molnar Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Marie-Claude Molnar Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Jianping Ruan Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Jianping Ruan Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Jianping Ruan Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Kadeena Cox Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
A new world record Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Marie-Claude Molnar, Kate O'Brien and Keely Shaw Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Britain's 16-time track world champion, Jody Cundy, won the C4 kilo title Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Britain's 16-time track world champion, Jody Cundy, won the C4 kilo title Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Britain's 16-time track world champion, Jody Cundy, won the C4 kilo title Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Britain's 16-time track world champion, Jody Cundy, won the C4 kilo title Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Britain's 16-time track world champion, Jody Cundy, won the C4 kilo title Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Jianping Ruan, bronze medalist in the Women's C4 500m Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Kadeena Cox, silver medalist in the Women's C4 500m Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Kate O'Brien, gold medalist in the Women's C4 500m Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Kadeena Cox, Kate O'Brien and Jianping Ruan Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Kate O'Brien, World Champion Photo: Kevin Mackinnon
Kate O'Brien, World Champion Photo: Kevin Mackinnon