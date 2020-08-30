Gallery: The 2020 Tour de France is underway in Nice

Despite an increase in COVID cases in France, the Tour de France kicked off in Nice this weekend. Organizers are taking big safety precautions to minimize any unnecessary contact between riders, staff and fans. Hugo Houle told FloBikes before the race: “we need to be smart and careful with COVID,” and, thus far, it seems like everyone has been respecting mask and distance requirements.

The fans who normally line the streets, were greatly reduced in number. A rainy first day in Nice was filled with crashes, one of which took out Bahrain McLaren’s Rafael Valls for the season with a fractured femur. Ultimately, UAE-Emirates’ Alexander Kristoff fought through the pack to grab his fourth Tour de France stage win on Saturday.

The second stage had much less dramatic weather and much more elevation, as riders enjoyed a warm and sunny Nice day. Julian Alaphilippe took the yellow jersey from Kristoff in a dramatic final sprint between himself, Marc Hirschi of Team Sunweb and Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates, just barely holding off the peloton. Alaphilippe’s victory was emotional, as he pointed to the sky and dedicated the win to his late father, who passed away four months ago.

