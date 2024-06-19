Gallery: Wild weather and brutal mud at the 2024 Canadian gravel championships

While there were winners crowned Sunday at the 2024 Canadian gravel championships event, anyone who took on the gristly conditions at Ghost of the Gravel deserves serious respect. Racers left the start line in cold rain, making group riding a muddy affair. When the sun did come out it only partial relief. The break from the rain also saw the muddy course thicken into a drivetrain-eating mess.

Here’s the story of Ghost of the Gravel Nationals, a.k.a. the 2024 Canadian gravel national championships, as told through the photos of Cody Shimizu.

Check out Cody Shimizu’s full gallery from 2024 Ghost of the Gravel / Canadian gravel championships.