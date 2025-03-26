Game on! Tadej Pogačar to ride Paris-Roubaix

After months of rumours, Team UAE Emirates has announced that world champion Tadej Pogačar will be riding Paris-Roubaix.

The announcement was slipped in at the end of a standard press release about the riders selected for E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem. At the end of the statement, the news was revealed: “It was initially planned for Tadej Pogačar to participate in both the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem. However, after discussions with the team, it has been decided that he will adjust his calendar to focus on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix instead, aiming for peak form in those iconic races,” it read.

Pogačar and Paris-Roubaix

The Slovenian has been cagey about the prospects of riding arguably the toughest one-day race in the world. That was the question cycling fans couldn’t stop asking about one of the sport’s all-time greats.

After teammate Tim Wellens posted a video of Pogačar effortlessly gliding over the brutal cobbles of Arenberg Forest, the cycling world collectively did a double take.

And, just like that, he’s third favourite for Paris Roubaix. pic.twitter.com/JCCvo46v1p — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) March 26, 2025

Pogačar had hinted at the idea of tackling the toughest one-day race on the calendar, but he kept his cards close. “Not yet, but then again, you never know,” he said. While adding Roubaix to his palmarès was a dream, he hadn’t committed to 2025 just yet.

Before the UAE Tour, a Het Laatste Nieuws reporter had pressed him on his cobbled training rides. Was he preparing for the Hell of the North?

His response: “No comment. I’m here for this race. Let’s focus on the UAE Tour, not on Roubaix.”

Many were concerned about injuries from a crash, given the dangerous parcours. The Slovenian is definitely in form after a remarkable spring, so it will definitely be exciting to see how he fares. The last Tour de France winner to ride Roubaix was Bradley Wiggins, where he finished 9th. Pogi will be the first defending Tour winner to race Roubaix since Greg LeMond in 1991, who also finished 9th. Although there have been riders who would go on to win the Tour, such as Geraint Thomas, nowadays you don’t see them riding the Hell of The North once they’ve become established as a G.C. rider.

You can watch Paris – Roubiax on Sunday, April 13 on Flobikes.com