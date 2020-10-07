Ganna earns brace of 2020 Giro d’Italia victories as race reaches the mainland

Ineos might have had its Giro d’Italia GC hopes dashed when Geraint Thomas crashed in Stage 3’s neutral zone, but the team has also won two of the five stages so far, Filippo Ganna earning a brace of victories in Camigliatello Silano as the race transferred to the mainland from Sicily on Wednesday. Portuguese rider João Almeida of Deceuninck-Quick Step retained the pink jersey.

You can find out where to watch the Giro here.

The Course

It would be a difficult, 225 km day, with multiple little hills leading to the 24 km, 5.7 percent Valico di Montescuro, peaking 11 km from the finish in Camigliatello Silano.

Stage 5 of the #Giro and we're in for another mountain stage, from Mileto to Camigliatello Silano, which makes an appearance on the race for the first time in almost four decades. pic.twitter.com/Obt0buq3qm — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 7, 2020

The day’s breakaway formed only after the first couple failed. It was an octet including Stage 1 and first pink jersey holder Ganna that lit out for glory. Edoardo Zardini of Vini Zabù-KTM took maximum KOM points on two Cat. 3 climbs. Teams like Jakob Fuglsang’s Astana and Wilco Kelderman’s Sunweb pulled the peloton.

The breakaway started the Montescuro climb with a 3:00 lead over the field. The gap stayed steady for a while as slopes whittled down the fugitive group. Thomas De Gendt bridged over with a Movistar rider, and with 19 km to go there were five in the lead, including two Movistar fellows.

You don't hear this very often but I'm loving @Movistar_Team 's tactics. Carretero at the front and Rubio getting a nice ride from De Gendt. Perfect so far! #Giro — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) October 7, 2020

Ganna bolted on Gendt and Movistar’s Einer Rubio as the mist closed in. Back in the peloton no attacks came from the GC contenders.

By the peak of Montescuro, Ganna was the only escapee left out front 1:05 ahead of the group. By tipping over he became the new mountains classification leader. The visibility was compromised and surface damp on the way down. Vincenzo Nibali led the peloton on the drop.

Ganna stayed clear and Almeida took third to grab a couple of bonus seconds.

Stage 6 is one for the sprinters, with a little climb close to the finish to test the bigger fast men.

2020 Giro d’Italia Stage 5

1) Filippo Ganna (Italy/Ineos Grenadiers) 5:59:17

2) Patrick Konrad (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:34

3) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

2020 Giro d’Italia GC

1) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step 17:06:33

2) Pello Bilbao (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +0:43

3) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Sunweb) +0:48