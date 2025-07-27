Garcia solos to win Stage 2 of Tour de France Femmes

Mavi Garcia took a brilliant solo win Sunday on Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes. The Liv AlUla Jayco rider took the victory, surviving a late surge from the chasing favourites into Quimper. The 41-year-old Spaniard attacked just before the final climb and held off the peloton on a tough day in Brittany.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the sprint behind to take second. Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) finished third and moved into the yellow jersey thanks to bonus seconds.

The 110.4-km stage from Brest to Quimper was a doozy–it featured more than 1,800 m of elevation.

Early attacks saw Aude Biannic and Franziska Koch go clear, later replaced at the front by Silke Smulders, Elise Chabbey, and local favourite Maëva Squiban. Behind, Kasia Niewiadoma, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and Riejanne Markus tried to animate the race, but Visma – Lease a Bike shut it down.

With 6 km to go, Garcia launched a daring move. Demi Vollering’s attack thinned the bunch, but no one took up a full chase. A late surge from Lotte Kopecky and Anna van der Breggen came too late.

Garcia held on as the final uphill drag favoured hesitation over collaboration. Wiebes sprinted to second, but Le Court’s third-place finish earned her the maillot jaune — the first African rider to lead the race.

Top Canadian was Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education-Oatly), just over half a minute behind the leader. Nadia Gontova was 69th, Sarah Van Dam 71st, Alison Jackson 84th, and Kiara Lylyk 146th.

After this punchy second stage, the third will be flatter, running from La Gacilly to Angers over 163.5 km.

