Garmin Connect is (mostly) back, but don’t expect Strava to update immediately

As of Sunday evening, Garmin Connect resumed most of their services and the many delayed uploads began appearing on third-party websites like Strava. The Garmin server was down for almost four days due to a WastedLocker ransomeware attack that saw the hackers reportedly seeking $10 million for Garmin to resume normal operations.

How long until my Strava file uploads?

In a statement from Strava support, they cautioned users that while completed activities will automatically upload, it could take up to a week for them to appear on their profiles due to the high volume. Garmin still has limited functionality for many of its services.

If I manually uploaded, will I have a duplicate file?

If you’ve manually uploaded, don’t worry about duplicate files—they shouldn’t appear when the Garmin activity syncs later on.

To manually upload your ride, plug your Garmin into your computer using the USB you use to charge it. Navigate to Devices on Finder and click on your Garmin (Mac) or on the Garmin device under your File Explorer (PC). Click on the Activity folder and find the .fit file for today’s activity. Go to Strava.com, click the + button at the top right corner, click Upload Activity, then File on the left.

While many activities have uploaded, the company hasn’t declared that they’re completely out of the woods. Garmin’s website still says it is “currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin.com and Garmin Connect. This outage also affects our call centres, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats.”

Garmin’s full statement:

“Garmin Ltd., today announced it was the victim of a cyber attack that encrypted some of our systems on July 23, 2020. As a result, many of our online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications, and company communications.

“We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation. We have no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay was accessed, lost or stolen. Additionally, the functionality of Garmin products was not affected, other than the ability to access online services.

“Affected systems are being restored and we expect to return to normal operation over the next few days. We do not expect any material impact to our operations or financial results because of this outage. As our affected systems are restored, we expect some delays as the backlog of information is being processed. We are grateful for our customers’ patience and understanding during this incident.”

For most information, you can visit their FAQ page, which can be found here.