Garmin Edge cycling computers updated for SHIMANO Di2

Garmin has updated their Edge cycling computers for SHIMANO Di2 electronic shifting systems.

Through a free software update, you’ll now be able to see front and rear gear data for 12 speed gear systems, as well as battery life status for left and right shifters, on an Edge cycling computer.

Furthermore, Garmin users will be able to export ride data to third-party sites that analyze gear shift data. That date can help you gain efficiency by optimizing your gearing on your bike, as well as control your Edge using the hood buttons embedded into supporting Shimano Di2 Dual Control levers.

The software update is available now. You can update your Edge automatically via Wi-Fi or by using Garmin Express.