Gastown Grand Prix back for 2023

After two years of cancellations, the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix is back. On July 12, elite cyclists from around the world will race on historic cobblestone streets of Vancouver’s oldest neighbourhood.

The Gastown Grand Prix is one of the most famous criterium bike races in North America. 2019 was the last time the race was held, with over 200 professional men and women representing 10 nations, the largest competitors’ fields ever in Gastown.

Over the years, the UCI-sanctioned race has attracted North America’s top professional and Olympic cyclists, along with over 20,000 spectators. The event is sponsored by Global Relay, a high-tech firm in Gastown.

“The cycling community is looking forward to having this historic event return this summer. With the inclusion of a youth race before the pro races, the event will continue to inspire the next generation of cyclists,” Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix race director Mark Ernsting said.

This year will be the 50th anniversary of the Gastown Grand Prix. There will be a special commemorative celebration planned to recognize the history of the event.