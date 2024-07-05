Gastown Grand Prix is back for 2024

The Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix returns to the cobblestone streets of Gastown on Wednesday, July 10. It’s one of the bigger crit races in North America, and can draw amatuers and pros from Canada and North America. Riders Ron Hayman, Alex Stieda, Brian Walton, Svein Tuft, Alison Sydor, Gina Grain, and Clara Hughes, all of whom have represented Canada at the Olympic Games, have raced it, along with plenty of other stars of cycling.

“We are excited to host the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix again, one of Canada’s well-regarded criterium bike races,” Global Relay CEO and founder Warren Roy said. “This year marks the race’s 51st anniversary and the tenth year with Global Relay as the title sponsor. The race brings together top cyclists from around the world, showcasing their dedication and perseverance.”

Over the past fifty years, the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix has become a key event on the North American cycling calendar. This UCI-sanctioned race is famous for its challenging course through Vancouver’s oldest neighbourhood, substantial prize money, and vibrant atmosphere with over 30,000 fans. Sponsored and operated by Global Relay, the high-tech firm has invested over $2 million in the race since 2012.

“The Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix is North America’s premier UCI Criterium, recognized for its history and world-class winners since 1973,” race director Mark Ernsting said.

In 2023, Kendall Ryan of Thousand Oaks, Calif., won her fourth consecutive title in the women’s race—a record achievement. Meanwhile, Riley Pickrell (Israel – Premier Tech) of Victoria, B.C., took the men’s title, seven years after his victory in the youth race at age 15.

Registration for the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix is open until 11:59 pm PDT on Monday, July 8.

Visit globalrelayggp.org to register.