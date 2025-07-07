Gastown Grand Prix preview: Big names, bigger stakes in Vancouver

One of Canada’s most electric criteriums is back. On Wednesday, the cobbled corners of historic Gastown will once again echo with the roar of cowbells, the rush of carbon wheels, and the tension of a full-throttle sprint for glory.

The 52nd edition of the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix offers more than just bragging rights—it’s one of North America’s richest one-day crits, with over $50,000 in prize money on the line. And this year’s start list is stacked, blending some of Canada’s top talent with elite riders from across the U.S. and beyond.

Men’s field: Speed meets pedigree

The men’s race is headlined by Luke Lamperti (Soudal Quick-Step), a three-time U.S. crit champ coming off a brutal Euro campaign that included a fifth place in the final stage of the Giro d’Italia. He’ll go head-to-head with Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery), the reigning U.S. crit champ and last year’s third-place finisher in Gastown, who’s already racked up 11 wins this season.

Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon) is another to watch. After nearly hitting the podium last year (4th), he’s back with more form and more fire. Don’t count out Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles), Marcos Mendez (Foundation NY), or Canada’s own Alex Murison, a three-time BC crit champ who came heartbreakingly close to a home podium in 2024.

Women’s field: Depth, dominance, and a few local legends

On the women’s side, last year’s runner-up Ngaire Barraclough (LA Sweat) returns, fresh off a dominant track season where she won three national titles. Ivanie Blondin, the Olympic gold medallist and Gastown podium regular, is back with Automatic – Abus and could be the one to beat if it comes down to a field sprint.

Crit stars Holly Simonson and Ariane Bonhomme (both LA Sweat) are in top form, while U.S. rider Galen Bolard brings momentum after a win at the Tour of the Gila and a recent W at the NY Capital Region Road Race.

Rounding out the headliners is Rachel Urban (Coalition Cycling), who’s having a breakout year on the West Coast scene and could throw a wrench into the favourites’ plans.

Schedule and livestream

Youth Race: 5:10 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 5:55 p.m.

Pro women’s race: 6:15 p.m.

Pro men’s race: 7:30 p.m.

Awards: Approx. 9:00 p.m.

Livestream of both pro races will be available at globalrelayggp.org.