Gaudu wins mountain day as Vuelta GC favourites take it easy before Angliru stage

A big weekend in the mountains at the Vuelta a España kicked off on Saturday with David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) winning from a breakaway, beating out Marc Soler (Spain/Movistar), who jumped up to sixth in the GC. The rest of the GC riders kept their powder dry before Sunday’s crucial Angliru summit finish. Primož Roglič was safe in the red jersey.

What a great photo finish! Gaudu is a happy man. 😀 #LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/uKsjbdVgCM — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) October 31, 2020

The Course

The riders faced five climbs, four of which were Cat. 1, including the 18 km, 5.5 percent summit finish on Alto de la Farrapona, which had a harder second half. It would be a grueling day.

Second weekend of #LaVuelta20 schedules the race's queen stage, one packed with five classified climbs: Alto de la Campa (8.3km, 4%), Alto de la Colladona (7km, 6.5%), Alto de la Cobertoria (9.8km, 9%), Puerto de San Lorenzo (10km, 8.6%) and Alto de la Farrapona (16.5km, 6.2%). pic.twitter.com/gpHSy3NrEW — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 31, 2020

There was early action courtesy of the King of the Mountains competition. Because Tim Wellens got in the day’s 11-man breakaway and took maximum points on the opening climb, blue-polka-dot jersey Guillaume Martin’s Cofidis team whipped up the pace on the 6.7 km, 6.6 percent Alto de la Colladona, the days second climb. The breakaway was caught and the peloton split, with Soler dropped.

Neither Martin nor Wellens collected any points.

The third and fourth climbs were the toughest and promised more skirmishing. Alto de la Cobertoria was 10 km at 8.7 percent, while Puerto de San Lorenzo offered 9.3 km of 8.9 percent. All the business on Colladona created another breakaway, this one including Guillaume Martin and Wellens. Soler had obviously recovered, as he caught back up to the red jersey group and then bridged over to the break.

With Wellens behind the break, Martin led it over the top of Colladona 2:30 over the peloton. Soler and Movistar teammate Nelson Oliveira pulled the breakaway in the valley between Colladona and San Lorenzo.

The pace in both the break and the greatly reduced peloton on San Lorenzo was fierce.

🏁 -37 km | Etapa 11 – Stage 11 | #LaVuelta20 🇪🇸 El pelotón, liderado por el ritmo de @JumboVismaRoad

🇬🇧 The leader's team is leading the bunch climbing San Lorenzo 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K pic.twitter.com/78uVvRKExf — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) October 31, 2020

Martin snaffled up the maximum KOM points 2:30 ahead of the red jersey group, with 33.5 km to ride.

Alto de la Farrapona

The Soler/Martin fugitive group was 3:00 in the lead of the Jumbo-Visma-hauled peloton on the opening slopes of the final climb. UAE-Emirates lent a hand although it had no riders in the GC top-10.

Soler lost his teammate, facing two Sunweb riders in what was now a quintet. Soler attacked with 5.2 km to go, drawing Gaudu. In the peloton, Carapaz was isolated. Michael Woods was still present for teammate Hugh Carthy.

Soler looked the most laboured of the two in the final kilometre. Gaudu had little trouble dispatching him for the win and screamed in delight at his first Grand Tour stage triumph. The Frenchman rose to 12th in the GC. Behind, Dan Martin forced a split and finished with Roglič, Carapaz and fifth place Enric Mas.

At the finish of Sunday’s stage comes the dreaded Angliru, 13.2 km of 9.4 percent, the final 6.2 km at an eye-watering 13.9 percent.



2020 Vuelta a España Stage 11

1) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) 4:54:13

2) Marc Soler (Spain/Movistar) +0:04

3) Michael Storer (Australia/Sunweb) +0:52

20) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling)

Vuelta a España GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 45:20:31

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.

3) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:25