Gazprom-RusVelo changes name to Professional Cycling Team, rebrands with blank jerseys

On Monday, the Russian-registered team, Gazprom-RusVelo changed its name to Professional Cycling Team. The change followed Russian state-owned energy company halting its sponsorship in March following the invasion of Ukraine.

This happened after the UCI banned Russian and Belarusian teams from racing. The team’s management then posted a statement on Twitter. “We will continue searching for a new title sponsor. Together with a new team partner we will be able to immediately come back to racing under a new name and together decide which country our international team will be representing.

“We are certain that politics should be kept away from sport and sport should be a platform for unity of nations,” the statement said. “Cycling and our team, in particular, could be a messenger of peace. We stand for peace in the world and do not support any wars.”

Despite the team’s change of kit and rebranding, the UCI is still not allowing the team to complete.

