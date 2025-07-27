GC times set early on rainy Tour de France finale

Due to wet roads and slick cobblestones, Tour de France organizers and the UCI jury will take general classification times at the fourth crossing of the finish line—50 km from the end—before the riders begin laps on Montmartre.

While the finale remains on the Champs-Élysées, riders must still complete the full stage in order to be classified. Barring incident before the 50 km to go mark, Tadej Pogačar takes yellow and polka dot, Jonathan Milan wins green, and Florian Lipowitz takes white.