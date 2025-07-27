GC times set early on rainy Tour de France finale
Stage will still end with laps on Montmartre but standings freeze 50 km from finish
Due to wet roads and slick cobblestones, Tour de France organizers and the UCI jury will take general classification times at the fourth crossing of the finish line—50 km from the end—before the riders begin laps on Montmartre.
🤩 Stunning moment from the Tour de France last stage.
🤩 Un moment magique de la dernière étape du Tour de France.#TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/tVmGD3fRIJ
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 27, 2025
While the finale remains on the Champs-Élysées, riders must still complete the full stage in order to be classified. Barring incident before the 50 km to go mark, Tadej Pogačar takes yellow and polka dot, Jonathan Milan wins green, and Florian Lipowitz takes white.
⚠️ Due to the weather conditions, the general classification times will be taken at the 4th crossing of the finish line, 50.3 km from the finish.
⚠️ En raison des conditions météorologiques, les temps au classement général seront gelés au 4ème passage sur la ligne d’arrivée, à…
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 27, 2025