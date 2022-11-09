Geert Schipper smashes hand-cycling hour record

Geert Schipper, the 2016 Paralympic Games silver medallist, crushed the hour record for hand cycling at the Sportpaleis velodrome in Alkmaar, the Netherlands on Monday.

Dit is hoe mooi sport is… @GeertSchipper a hero for ever pic.twitter.com/Ceq6L9IK98 — Heleen Moes (@HeleenMoes1) September 10, 2016

The record was previously held by another Dutch rider Jetze Plat. Plat is a multiple paralympic and world champion, in both triathlon and para-cycling.

The previous record was 44.749km.