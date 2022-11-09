Home > News

Geert Schipper smashes hand-cycling hour record

Dutch rider has incredible ride, completing 47.289 km

Photo by: Geert Schipper/Facebook
November 9, 2022
Geert Schipper, the 2016 Paralympic Games silver medallist, crushed the hour record for hand cycling at the Sportpaleis velodrome in Alkmaar, the Netherlands on Monday.

The record was previously held by another Dutch rider Jetze Plat. Plat is a multiple paralympic and world champion, in both triathlon and para-cycling.

The previous record was 44.749km.