Genest, Coles-Lyster and Barrette join Kelsey Mitchell in UCI Champions League

The UCI Champions League’s first round in Mallorca, Spain on November 6 will have three Canadians in the Sprint Championship and one in the Endurance Championship. Lauriane Genest, fourth in the recent World Championships’ individual sprint; Hugo Barrette, ninth in Roubaix 2021’s keirin; and Maggie Coles-Lyster, fourth in the Worlds scratch race, will join Kelsey Mitchell, who was selected back in mid-October.

All four of the women’s sprint finalists at Roubaix 2021 will be competing in Mallorca, as gold medalist Emma Hinze and silver medalist Lea Sophie Friedrich get reacquainted with bronze winner Mitchell and Genest. The individual sprint and keirin are scheduled for the Champions League sprint events.

Barrette will have stiff competition from Dutch duo Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogerland, who were one-two on the individual sprint podium at Roubaix.

There’s both a Sprint Championship and an Endurance Championship for the five rounds of the Champions League. Maggie Coles-Lyster will square off against Katie Archibald, Kirstin Wild and Yumi Kajihara in the scratch and elimination races of the endurance events.

The five rounds are:

Mallorca, Spain – Saturday, November 6

Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday, November 27

London, UK – Friday, December 3

London, UK – Saturday, December 4

Tel Aviv, Israel – Saturday, December 11