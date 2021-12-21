Geneviève Jeanson and Tinker Juarez part of Floyd Landis’s new gravel team

Floyd’s of Leadville has launched a brand new gravel team, and has quite the roster. Former MTB star Tinker Juarez joins former yellow jersey wearer, David Zabriskie and Canada’s Geneviève Jeanson along with Unbound XL champion Taylor Lideen, Anne Donley, and mountain biker Victor Cashes.

The team will be run by Will Geoghegan as team principal and Paul Thomas as the team’s director. This will be the first time Jeanson has raced in over 15 years, after she left the sport when she confessed to EPO in 2007. Since then, many details emerged about abuse from former coach, Andre Aubut. The former world champion’s trainer was also in the news in 2016, when he was arrested for abusing his second wife.

Juarez, was one of the dominant mountain bike riders in the 90s, and a two-time Team USA Olympic Games member, three-time NORBA national cross-country champion and gold medal winner at the Pan Am games. Since retiring as a pro, he’s been three-time UCI Master’s World Champion in cross-country, as well as five-time NORBA National 24-hour champion.

Floyd's Racing Team is returning for'22 with 3x UCI Master’s XC MTB World Champion @dtinkerj 2021 Unbound XL Champ @TLideen decorated Coloradoan Anne Donley, Team USA U23 MTB racer Victor Cashes, Canadian Geneviève Jeanson, & Tucson’s Paul Thomas as rider/director. pic.twitter.com/VBhigtNWpN — Floyd (@FloydLeadville) December 21, 2021

David Zabriskie last competed as a pro in 2013. In 2005, he was only the third American to wear the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France, following a win in the prologue. He confessed in 2012 to drug use during his time at United States Postal Service, during the Lance Armstrong scandal.

Gravel racing is one of the hottest new genres of cycling, and there are more and more organized teams emerging for the many events across North America. Floyd Landis, who famously won the Tour de France in 2006, only to be stripped of his title days later. Landis was one of the talented climbers during those years, having been recruited by Armstrong himself following a successful mountain bike career.