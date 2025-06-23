George Hincapie announces new American ProTeam

On Monday, former pro cyclist George Hincapie announced the launch of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling. It is a new U.S.-based professional squad with plans to register as a UCI ProTeam in 2026. The team has set its sights on competing in the Tour de France by 2032.

“Our goal is clear: to build the nation’s team, a squad that inspires fans and competes fearlessly on the world stage,” Hincapie said in a statement. “Within six years, we want the Modern Adventure Pro Cycling Team to be synonymous with excellence. That means racing in the Tour de France with the best U.S. riders and contending for victories.”

The team plans to focus on developing domestic talent, combining younger riders with experienced professionals. It will also recruit select international riders as it works toward competing in top European and global races.

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling intends to begin racing in major European and South American events. The team aims to grow its infrastructure before stepping up to the WorldTour level, according to the statement.

Hincapie, who rode in 17 Tours de France, said the new squad is about more than results. “We want to spark a new golden era with a fresh, authentic approach,” he said. Hincapie rode for two notable American pro teams–the trailblazing Motorola team (originally 7-Eleven) and US Postal Service.

The team will emphasize rider development and performance through training, nutrition and equipment partnerships, including Factor bikes and The Feed.