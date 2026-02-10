George Hincapie joins anti-doping group

When new American team Modern Adventure Pro Cycling applied to join the Mouvement pour un Cyclisme Crédible (MPCC) in October, there were some raised eyebrows..to say the least.

Membership in the anti-doping organization is voluntary. Furthermore, teams are expected to commit to standards that go beyond the minimum rules. Those standards are designed to protect riders, ensure fairness, and restore faith in a sport historically marred by a whole buncha doping scandals.

The group was created in 2007, with seven teams coming onboard. Currently, there are seven WorldTour teams, 13 ProTeams and 13 Continental teams from the men’s side. With the women, there are five WorldTour squads, six ProTeams and 2 Contis.

Hincapie and his past

For George Hincapie, the decision to join was obviously quite personal. Both he and directeur sportif Bobby Julich have both famously admitted past anti-doping violations during their long careers.

That history made the application a bit..complicated.

“Joining the MPCC is important to me because it’s about more than just our team—it’s about the future of cycling,” Hincapie said. “The sport has been damaged by doping scandals, and we have an opportunity to be part of rebuilding that trust. I witnessed firsthand the cultural shift in the sport many years ago. By committing to the MPCC’s enhanced transparency standards, we’re proving that clean athletes can compete at the highest level.”

Modern Adventure and the future

Hincapie turned pro in 1993, before eventually riding with US Postal Service. There, he was part of an extensive doping program along with Lance Armstrong. In 2012, Hincapie and several other teammates publicly admitted to doping during his professional racing career.

In late 2025, Hincapie, along with his brother Rich, announced the creation of their new ProTeam.

“Our goal is clear: to build the nation’s team, a squad that inspires fans and competes fearlessly on the world stage,” Hincapie said in a statement. “Within six years, we want the Modern Adventure Pro Cycling Team to be synonymous with excellence. That means racing in the Tour de France with the best U.S. riders and contending for victories.”

MPPC’s decision

After careful review and additional due diligence, the MPCC granted Modern Adventure provisional membership, the same probationary step applied to all new teams. The organization will closely monitor the team to ensure compliance with its rules and transparency standards.

Rich Hincapie described the team’s vision: “We are fully committed to abiding by the rules and ethical principles set forth by the MPCC. As both an organization and a family, we are deeply motivated to do our part in advancing the sport of cycling with integrity and transparency.”

Modern Adventure is composed of mostly American riders–and one Canadian. Victoria sprinter Riley Pickrell left the team formerly known as Israel – Premier Tech (now NSN) to the American ProTeam for 2026.