Geraint Thomas abandons Giro d’Italia with broken pelvis

Pre-race favourite Geraint Thomas did not start Tuesday’s fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia, withdrawing with a broke pelvis suffered in a crash in the neutralized zone at the beginning of Monday’s stage. Thomas fell away from the peloton on the hills before Monday’s summit finish on Mount Etna, and finished over eleven minutes behind his rivals.

Geraint Thomas has been withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia ahead of stage four after further scans revealed a fracture of his pelvis following yesterday’s crash. — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) October 6, 2020

Thomas also had to withdraw from the 2017 Giro with knee and shoulder injuries after a collision on Stage 9 with a police motorcycle that Wilco Kelderman had crashed into.

2020 you can just do one now🤬Thanks for all your well wishes though guys🙌😘 pic.twitter.com/UTm0JKs1Uz — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) October 6, 2020

Thomas was impressive in the World Championships time trial, placing fourth. The three time trials of the 2020 Giro tilted the race in his favour.

Ineos Grenadiers have had terrible 2020 Grand Tour luck since the restart of the season. Egan Bernal had to abandon the Tour de France before the 17th stage, unable to defend his title with back and knee problems.

When Ineos announced its Tour de France lineup in August, there was surprise that neither Thomas nor Chris Froome made the squad. Thomas was designated as the team’s protected rider at the Giro and Froome was slated for the Vuelta a España. Froome has yet to show any form.

Monday was also a bad day for co-favourite Simon Yates, who still has unfinished business with the Giro; he lost around 3:30 to his rivals on Etna. Vincenzo Nibali, Rafal Majka, Kelderman, Steve Kruijswijk and Jakob Fuglsang look like the GC heavy hitters of this Giro.