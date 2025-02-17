Geraint Thomas announces retirement at the end of the season

Geraint Thomas announced on Monday that he will bow out of professional cycling at the end of the season. The 2018 Tour de France victor also has two track team pursuit gold medals on his palmares, won at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Thought it was time we made it official. Yes, this will be my last year in the peloton 🤝 It's not been a bad run eh? Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being a pro for 19 years. There'll be lots of time to reflect but, before then, I've got some big races to prep for 👀 pic.twitter.com/7HTOBuEnXx — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) February 17, 2025

The 38-year-old Welshman started his professional life as a trainee with Team Weisenhof in 2005 before a year with Saunier-Duval and three seasons with Barloworld. In 2010 he signed with Sky and has spent 16 years with the squad. His 2008 Tour triumph was in the era of Sky/Ineos dominance, when the team won seven of eight editions with four different riders.

Thomas has also been Grand Tour runner-up twice, second to teammate Egan Bernal in the 2019 Tour and second to Primož Roglič in the 2023 Giro. Last year he was third in the Giro. He boasts Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Nice, Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie titles are on his palmares.

The Ineos rider already has register 10 days of racing this season. He was 129th at the Tour Down Under. So far he is scheduled to race Tirreno-Adriatico, Volta a Catalunya and the Tour de Romandie.