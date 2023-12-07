Geraint Thomas had some harsh (but polite) words about Chris Froome

Geraint Thomas had his old Team Sky teammate Chris Froome on his eponymous podcast on Monday, and the topic of the Tour de France inevitably came up.

“A win in the Tour for me now would just be super special, or even being closer, sort of with the GC guys, that would be a pretty special way for me to finish off,” the four-time Tdf champion said.

The struggle to get back to winning ways

Froome has struggled to regain his winning form after recovering from a horrific crash in 2019. Although he’s shown brief glimpses of his old self on occasion, he hasn’t been able to show the power that saw him win Grand Tours.

His Israel – Premier Tech boss, Sylvan Adams, has even been public about how he was disappointed with Froome, saying he was not “value for the money” he spent on his salary.

The Kenyan-born cyclist recently said he noticed differences in his position on his IPT Factor bike and his Sky Pinarello. He’s hopeful those changes might improve his riding in 2024.

After the discussion, Thomas chatted with his podcast co-host Tom Fordyce about the plausibility of Froome ever winning the Tour again.

Chris Froome never gives up

“It’s typical Froomey fashion; he just never gives up, slightly deluded, really – in as polite a way as you can say,” he said. “That’s just him. He’s a winner, and he wants to win, although he’s quite far off that at the minute. But he is working hard, and that’s what he wants to do.

That being said, Thomas did say Froome was putting in some mega-miles.

“We were at a charity ride in Miami for a few days together, and I heard that he was just training like a monster already. That’s the one thing with Froomey which is probably holding him back a little bit,” he added. “I think he’s kind of stuck in the 2010s almost, you know what I mean, like I think nutrition-wise and stuff, he’s still a bit more into that rather than the new age nutrition. I think he’s still quite old-school with that. But it would be nice to see him go out well.”