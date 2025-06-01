Geraint Thomas on Del Toro: ‘Do you need experience to realize that the race is riding away?’

Stage 20 saw Simon Yates ride a magnificent day, taking the pink jersey off of Team UAE Emirates’ Isaac Del Toro. Like many watching the race, he was surprised to see Richard Carapaz and Isaac Del Toro play games as the Visma-Lease a Bike rider rode away—ultimately putting 4 minutes into them and taking the maglia rosa.

The 21-year-old Mexican rider marked Carapaz on the Colle delle Finestre, made no move to catch Simon Yates, and ultimately surrendered the maglia rosa in Sestrière.

Thomas on Del Toro’s lack of experience

Some pointed out that this is Del Toro’s second Grand Tour—and first leading it. However, for Thomas, that is no excuse. “Do you need experience to realize that the third place is pulling away? And that, if you stop pedaling, it’s going to take time out of you? I mean, dude, my son Macs would know. And he’s 5 years old,” he said on his podcast, Watts Occuring.

Stage 20 was unforgettable. Seven years after his Giro collapse, Simon Yates found redemption with a solo win on the Colle delle Finestre. He jumped from third to the maglia rosa.

Riding for Visma-Lease a Bike, Yates’s victory pushed Isaac Del Toro to second, though the young Mexican will wear white as best young rider. Canada’s Derek Gee is fourth, after an incredible ride at the Corsa Rosa.

Veteran Carapaz—who was clearly not in the mood to race for second—as in drag Del Toro back to Yates—had even harsher words for Del Toro.

“I think we could have been the strongest, but we weren’t the smartest,” the EF Education–EasyPost rider said. “In the end, he lost the Giro d’Italia. He doesn’t know how to race properly.”

Giro d’Italia stage 20 is one that will be remembered for a long time. A stage where every rider has their story to tell. For @DerekGee7, it’s one of perseverance. Every time he dropped, he fought back, over and over again. He rides into Rome with a well deserved fourth place… pic.twitter.com/GyLiXG4dP0 — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) May 31, 2025

He went on to say, “The smartest rider took it.”

Following the final stage into Rome, barring incident, will see Yates take his second Grand Tour—the other being the Vuelta a España in 2018. Del Toro will finish second. Carapaz will round out the podium. Although Gee had a few digs on the penultimate stage, he will be content with 4th place. After the ride, he said he was fine with that—as he had the “fourth best legs” at the 2025 Giro d’Italia.