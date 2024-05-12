Geraint Thomas on pro cyclists: ‘Like clowns in a circus’

Geraint Thomas had a crash in the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia but emerged unharmed, keeping his third position overall. Despite this, he voiced concerns about the excessive danger of the final stretch.

“We talk a lot about safety these days, but this really wasn’t safe. We are sometimes like clowns in a circus. You could hear chains jumping off bikes all the time,” he said in an interview with Eurosport after the stage. “That’s not good. It’s kind of scary when riders are coming underneath all the time to pass you.”

Thomas also had concerns about the road quality.

“There were also a lot of potholes in the road. I’m glad I made it through the ride in one piece. In the final it was really chaotic, but the guys managed to protect me again today. That way, I was almost always in a good position.”

After nine days of tough riding, Thomas is looking forward the upcoming rest day. “I’m glad I don’t have to see anyone from the peloton right now. I’m a grumpy old man now.” He adds, “Yes, I’m looking forward to the rest day.”

Regarding his crash around sixty kilometres from the finish, Thomas didn’t delve into details, but Ineos – Grenadiers directeur sportfit Zak Dempster isn’t concerned about the remainder of the Giro. “Geraint is fine. He had some elbow issues but bounced back on his bike like a cat after his fall. That’s reassuring.”

Geraint Thomas foi pro chão hj na etapa. Ficou tudo bem com ele. Não perdeu tempo e está na 3a colocação na #GC, qse 3 minutos atrás de Pogacar. #Giro #GiroNoDSports #Giro2024 #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/58Wfzs3FAI — BikeBlz (@BikeBlz) May 12, 2024



Olav Kooij, (Visma-Lease a Bike), took the win in the stage, overtaking Stage 4 winner Jonathan Milan in the last 40 metres. This marks Kooij’s fifth triumph of the season. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogačar remained active in the final kilometer, maintaining his lead in the pink jersey before the first rest day. The riders will definitely need a day off. Tuesday’s Stage 9 finishes on an 18-km long Cat. 1 climb.