Geraint Thomas on the Tour: ‘Been off the beers since the Giro’

Geraint Thomas is back at the Tour de France. He won the race in 2018 but hasn’t competed since the 2022 edition, which was won by Jonas Vingegaard over Tadej Pogačar.

Thomas, 38, who is nearing the end of a long career, recently finished third at the Giro behind Pogi and Daniel Martinez. In 2023, he finished second after losing the pink jersey in the final time trial to Primoz Roglic. Although he was named to the Tour team, he wasn’t selected for the Olympics in Paris.

Super duper domestique role for Geraint Thomas

Thomas won’t be riding for a podium in France, however, he joins a strong British team as part of which includes Carlos Rodriguez, Tom Pidcock, and Egan Bernal. The Welshman will be there as a super domestique for Rodriguez and Pidcock. It’s not a new role for him—he did a fine job helping Chris Froome take multiple victories in years past.

“It’s official then, back to the Tour,” he posted on X. “I’ve stayed off the beers since the Giro and been feeling all right. Can’t wait to get stuck in again with the boys. Doesn’t get any bigger than the Tour.”

Ineos Grenadiers performance director Scott Drawer posted that they have a strong team, but the competition is stiff this year.

Ineos – Grenadiers and the Tour de France

“We have been racing this season as the hunters not the hunted and that brings its own advantages. The Giro last month was a perfect example of how we love to race as a team—putting the pressure on, fighting for every opportunity, and taking chances, and it is how we plan to race in France over the coming weeks,” a statement read on the team site. “After a strong and consistent season, Carlos will be leading the INEOS Grenadiers’ charge across France. Carlos has continued to impress us with his racing. As well as his professionalism and attitude on and off the bike. Right beside him will be the strength and Tour experience of Egan, with Tom and Geraint providing support but also looking to race aggressively, disrupt and take the race to our competition.”

Vingegaard vs. Pogačar

The big favourite for the race is Pogačar, who dominated the Giro, winning by ten minutes over Martinez and Thomas. Vingegaard, despite his early season form, remains a mystery in terms of his fitness. After a long break from training, he resumed volume in Mallorca and the French Alps, but has not raced since his crash at the Tour of the Basque Country.

The Tour begins Saturday in Florence.