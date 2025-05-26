Geraint Thomas trolls Giro commentators over Derek Gee

Derek Gee has gone from an outsider riding in breakaways, to one of the most talked about Grand Tour riders. And it seems Geraint Thomas may have a cheeky message to commentators during the 2025 Giro d’Italia.

The Israel – Premier Tech rider has been riding superbly in this Giro, after a tough start where he lost almost a minute in the first stage. But after a great second TT, plus several great rides where he finished with the main selection, has had him move up to fifth place. And there’s still a week left of racing.

2023 v. 2025 Giro

In 2023, after a strong career on the track, he shifted his focus more heavily to the road—marking the transition with his first Grand Tour. His debut at the Giro was nothing short of a breakout. He notched four second-place finishes on stages, along with two fourths. He also finished second overall in the KOM classification, second in the points classification, second in intermediate sprints, and 22nd overall.

Before the start of the 2025 Giro, he knew full well his goals were different. Leading up to the Italian Grand Tour he won the G.C. at O Gran Camiño, a stage and third overall at the Dauphiné, and fought back to finish fourth at the 2025 Tirreno–Adriatico. In 2024, he proved he could hang with the best, taking ninth at the Tour and contending in its hardest mountain stages.

“It was pretty special to be hunting for stages two years ago, but this time I’ll have a different and more ambitious goal—thinking of the GC,” Gee said before the race.

So what was Thomas’s beef? Hearing the Canadian’s last name all the time during the commentary. Not that it’s the IPT rider’s fault—it is his name and he is in the mix all the time. But Thomas has been known as “G” for years.

It was all in good fun, of course. Thomas is known for his wisecracks and funny takes on pro cycling.

“The commentators need to stop calling him Gee, mate,” he said on his Watts Occurring Podcast. “There’s only one Gee in the peloton.”

The Osgoode, Ont. rider must have got wind of the comment, as he commented on Instagram. “It’s on my birth certificate though. I feel like that’s a decent claim.”

Monday is a rest day for the riders, but the Giro d’Italia resumes Tuesday with a slew of hard days that will undoubtedly be epic racing in the mountains.