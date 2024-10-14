Geraint Thomas weighs in on Tom Pidcock/INEOS drama

Things are not good with INEOS Grenadiers and its star rider, Tom Pidcock. The MTB and road star was unexpectedly “deselected” from Il Lombardia on Friday, despite finishing second in the Giro dell’Emilia just a week earlier. “I don’t know what’s going on either,” his teammate Geraint Thomas told Eurosport.

Tom Pidcock’s strange last minute deselection at Lombardy

It was Pidcock himself who announced that he would not be racing in Il Lombardia on Saturday. “Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year, I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow. I am in great shape and was really looking forward to it! Good luck to the boys; I guess the off-season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support, even in the tough times.”

Pidcock to leave INEOS – Grenadiers?

The last-minute deselection has fuelled rumours that the Olympic and world champion may be headed to a different team in 2025. He appeared poised for a solid run at the Race of the Falling Leaves after finishing strong at the Giro dell’Emilia, taking second place behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in brutal weather conditions.

“Tom had a great chance to do well in Lombardy.” Team rep Zack Dempster said it was a management decision, Thomas added. “Not one based on Tom’s condition. I don’t know anything about that. We’re just riders.”

Management decision

“What do we know about management?” Thomas said. “It’s just not right. Tom is a huge talent, let’s make that clear.”

Rumours have been flying that Pidcock, who has a contract with INEOS until the end of 2027, has been in talks with the Swiss ProTeam Q36.5 Pro Cycling.

“I don’t actually know what has gone on, but all I know is, when you’re the highest-paid rider in your team… it’s obviously a really shitty situation,” Thomas said. “He’s not happy, the team’s not happy. How has it got to this point? I don’t know. People who are around Tom I don’t think help. The fact is that he had a great chance of performing today.