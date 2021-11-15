Geraint Thomas’s $20,000 Pinarello was stolen

UPDATE: His bike has been found, thanks to the local police:

Look what showed up!! Boy have I got a good story for you on next week’s @gtcc_ pod 🤣 Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help 👮‍♂️👌 All’s well that ends well pic.twitter.com/qW5x8qXnbt — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 14, 2021

Bike theft is getting worse every day. Whether it’s by way of an angle grinder, or simply leaving your bike outside a shop “for a minute,” thieves can lift your bike before you can say Mathieu van der Poel.

This weekend, former Tour de France winner learned a lesson the hard way when he left his one of a kind Pinarello Dogma F outside a cafe, and it was quickly stolen.

The Welsh rider from Ineos-Grenadiers posted a picture on social media as he took an Uber home, once he discovered he was bikeless.

Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike 🤦‍♂️ Now in an Uber home. It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind pic.twitter.com/ipBfMIJ9nF — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 14, 2021

Thomas even made a joke that he had lost all his training data.

Plus I haven’t downloaded my Garmin this week 🙄 If it ain’t on TrainingPeaks it didn’t happen, right?🤣🤦‍♂️ — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 14, 2021

It’s a reminder to everyone to always be careful when you stop at a coffeeshop on your ride. If you take your eyes off the prize, you may be walking home.