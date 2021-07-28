German cycling official yells racist remarks during Olympic time trial

“Get the camel drivers, get the camel drivers, come on,” urged Patrick Moster as he yelled at his rider Nikias Arndt, who was racing behind Azzedine Lagab (Algeria) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eritrea).

Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation (BDR) has apologized after he was caught on camera making the racist remarks during men’s Olympic time trial.

He told German DPA news agency: “In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was not appropriate. I am extremely sorry and can only offer my sincere apologies. I didn’t want to offend anyone.”

“Such words are not acceptable”

Following the time trial Arndt took to social media to distance himself from Moster’s remarks. “I am appalled by what happened in today’s Olympic road time trial,” Arndt Tweeted. “I would like hereby to clearly distance myself from the comments of the sports director. Such words are not acceptable.

“The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness,” he continued. “I represent these values 100% and take my hat off to all the great athletes who have come from all over the world here in Tokyo! #united”

BDR President Rudolf Scharping said the comments were “unacceptable.”

German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) president Alfons Hörmann agreed, nothing that: “It is important that Patrick Moster apologized immediately after the competition. We will seek a personal conversation with him today and deal with the situation.”

Lagab react

Azzedine Lagab, who was subjected to the racist remarks, said on Twitter: “Well, there is no camel race in the #Olympics that’s why I came to cycling. At least I was there in #Tokyo2020.”