German track cyclist Roger Kluge slams UCI over medal mishap

A German medal celebration turned into heartbreak at the 2025 UCI world track championships on Sunday. Roger Kluge and Moritz Augenstein crossed the finish line thinking they had secured bronze — only to see it snatched away by a UCI scoring error.

The controversy stemmed from unallocated points owed to the Danish team. “At that decisive moment, we lost the medal we thought was guaranteed,” Kluge wrote on Instagram, sharing footage of a Danish attack 12 laps from the finish. “If we had known Denmark was approaching the same 60 points as us, we wouldn’t have let them go with 12 laps to go. The finale would have looked very different.”

In the closing laps, the podium picture appeared clear. Denmark trailed Germany by 32 points but surged forward, unaware that they had 20 bonus points still uncounted from an earlier sprint about 18 minutes and 75 laps before. The booboo changed everything.

Kluge did not hold back one bit in his criticism of the UCI. And who can blame him?

“This misconduct by the UCI commissaires clearly influenced and very much distorted the race. It is simply unacceptable and should not go unpunished at a world championship,” he wrote.

Highlighting the unfairness, Kluge added: “When athletes make such mistakes, penalties or disqualifications follow. We can’t just say ‘sorry’ — yet the UCI can, and it robs us as competitors of a medal in an Olympic discipline.”

The disappointment is heavy, and the ‘what if?’ lingers. Still, Kluge noted he has received widespread support from fellow track cyclists in the wake of the controversy.

He went on to say, “If we, and certainly Team Great Britain, had known that the Danes also had about 60 points on their account, Denmark wouldn’t have simply rolled away with 12 laps to go. And we would have been on the wheel, and the final two sprints would have turned out completely differently.”