Get some speed for spring: Here’s how

The weather is getting better, which means pretty soon you will be jumping into group rides or races. You may have riding inside, doing some Zwift races or intervals, but getting a little snap back in the legs is helpful once you’re riding outside. An easy way to do that is incorporating 30 seconds on and off, a form of high intensity interval training (HIIT).

High-intensity interval training aims to challenge the physiological systems involved in cycling. This stress induces cellular improvements, leading to enhanced overall oxygen efficiency (VO2 Max) and lactate threshold.

This workout involves alternating between intense bursts of pedaling for 30 seconds and brief periods of rest or lower-intensity cycling for the same duration. The result is a challenging and dynamic workout that delivers numerous benefits in a short amount of time.

The short bursts of intense effort during the “on” phases engage fast-twitch muscle fibres, promoting strength and power development. Simultaneously, the “off” phases allow for partial recovery and prepare the body for the next high-intensity interval.

One of the key advantages of these workouts is its time efficiency. You can incorporate them a few times a week when you’re out on the bike. They won’t take too long and you won’t be as fatigued as with longer intervals.The brief but intense nature of the intervals allows you to achieve substantial cardiovascular and muscular benefits in a matter of minutes. It also makes it an ideal option for those with limited time for traditional lengthy workouts.

You want to aim to do the 30-second “on” segment at 130 per cent or more of your FTP, followed by a 30-second recovery at 50 per cent of FTP. The goal of 30-30 intervals is to accumulate time above 90 per cent of maximum heart rate. The number of repeats in a 30 seconds on and off cycling workout can vary based on your individual fitness levels. Typically, a good starting point is around 7 to 8 repeats for beginners, gradually increasing as fitness improves. Intermediate and advanced individuals may aim for 12 repeats or more.

The 30 seconds on and off cycling workouts also add an element of excitement and motivation to training sessions. It’s a nice way to mix things up on your regular ride.

It’s also a nice workout to do the day before a race to “open up your legs you.” You may feel a bit sluggish before, but after some of these quick sprints, you should get some zing back. In this case, however, you might only want to do one set.