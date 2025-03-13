Get stronger, ride harder: Strength training for mountain biking

Mountain biking isn’t just about throwing down miles or mastering technical descents—it’s about having the strength to handle whatever the trail throws at you. Whether it’s pushing through a long climb, muscling the bike through a rock garden, or staying stable at high speeds, strength training can make a huge difference in how you ride and how long you can keep riding. And no, you don’t need to train like a bodybuilder—just a few key exercises can improve your power, endurance and injury resistance.

Why strength training matters for mountain bikers

Pedalling alone won’t give you the full-body strength needed to stay balanced and controlled on the bike. Riding over uneven terrain requires a mix of stability, mobility and explosive power—traits that don’t come from just hammering on the pedals.

The essential strength moves for mountain bikers

If you want to build strength that translates directly to the trail, focus on compound movements that target multiple muscle groups. Here are six exercises that will boost your power, stability and endurance.

1. Overhead squat

Why? Builds leg strength, core stability, and shoulder endurance while improving mobility.

How to do it:

Grip a barbell with your elbows at 90 degrees, then press it overhead, keeping your arms straight.

Squat as deep as possible while keeping your core tight and arms locked overhead.

Push back up using your quads and glutes.

Pro tip: If ankle mobility is an issue, place small plates under your heels.

2. Deadlift

Why? A full-body powerhouse move that strengthens glutes, hamstrings and core stability.

How to do it:

Stand with a barbell close to your shins, feet hip-width apart.

Hinge at your hips, keeping your back straight, and grip the bar.

Engage your core, push through your heels, and lift the bar while keeping it close to your body.

Lower back down with control.

Pro tip: Keep your shoulders back and avoid rounding your spine.

3. Banded side plank with leg lift

Why? Improves core strength, hip stability and endurance—critical for maintaining a solid riding position.

How to do it:

With a resistance band just above your knees, get into a side plank position.

Lift your top leg as high as possible while keeping your hips square.

Lower it back down in a controlled motion.

Pro tip: If it’s too tough, drop to your knees.

4. Jumping lunges

Why? Boosts leg power, core engagement and balance—key for technical terrain.

How to do it:

Step back into a lunge position, lowering your back knee to 90 degrees.

In one explosive movement, jump and switch legs mid-air, landing softly.

Repeat continuously.

Pro tip: Engage your core to prevent knee and hip rotation.

5. One-legged push-ups

Why? Strengthens arms, core and hip stability while mimicking the balance demands of riding.

How to do it:

Get into a standard push-up position.

Lift one leg off the ground while lowering your chest down.

Push back up and alternate legs.

Pro tip: Keep your hips stable and avoid sagging.

6. Plank with dumbell row

Why? Strengthens your core, back, and shoulders, helping with upper-body endurance on long descents.

How to do it:

Get into a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand.

Row one dumbbell up while keeping your hips stable.

Lower it down and repeat on the other side.

Pro tip: Keep your lifting arm close to your body.

The bottom line: strength training makes you a better rider

Adding these exercises to your routine two-to-three times per week can help you ride stronger, longer and with more confidence. You don’t need to spend hours in the gym—just focus on the fundamentals, maintain good form and progress gradually.

And remember, strength training isn’t just about performance—it’s also about longevity. Keeping your body strong and balanced helps prevent injuries, corrects imbalances and keeps you riding pain-free for years to come