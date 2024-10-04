Get your chainsaw ready for the World Cup

No UCI downhill race is complete without the sound of fully-pinned chainsaws; the noise and smell of a two-stroke engine just gets you stoked. It’s the ultimate noisemaker. And although it was a noise-making device before the passing of Canadian downhhill legend Stevie Smith AKA Chainsaw, it’s as much a tribute to him as anything else.

Make it safe

As fun as revving your chainsaw at full tilt is, sliding around a world cup course withe a spinning, sharpened chain is a freaking bad idea. Especially with the beer flowing as freely as the rainfall. So how do you make your chainsaw safe? Remove that dang chain. And to make it easier to carry, you can remove the whole bar too.

How to do it

As far as modifications go, this one couldn’t be easier. Assuming that your chainsaw actually works, all you have to is grab the tool that came with your chainsaw. Remove the two hex nuts, then pull off the cover. The whole chain and bar assembly then pulls easily off the chainsaw. Put the cover back on the machine and you’re ready to rip.

Bar oil?

Keeping both the bar oil and the mixed fuel reservoirs topped up is key to a dependable chainsaw. But if you’ve got no bar on the tool, do you need bar oil? “Nah it’ll just puke oil all over the place,” says Due North Custom Carpentry’s Adam Burk. “No bar means no bar oil.” Obvious, but now you know for sure. If you can figure a good way to drain the bar oil reservoir let us know.