Gianni Moscon tossed out of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne for post-crash bike toss

Gianni Moscon’s reputation for bad behaviour was underscored in Sunday’s second Flanders Classic of the season, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, as INEOS’s Italian was disqualified from the race for throwing another rider’s bike after a crash in the peloton.

With the field at the 34-km to go mark and a quartet of escapees 3:30 up the road, a crash put several riders in the right hand ditch and created a tangle of machines. Video shows Moscon pick up a bike and toss it into an NTT rider, who might have remonstrated with the irate Italian.

Moscon tossing another riders bike = tossed from KBK pic.twitter.com/VbO37B82co — Race Radio (@TheRaceRadio) March 1, 2020

When informed of his disqualification, Moscon reacted pretty much the way one figured he might.

Moscon’s misdeeds as a Sky/INEOS rider go back several years. First, Moscon used racist insults against FDJ’s Kevin Reza in the 2017 Tour de Romandie, something which earned him a six-week suspension from his team. That same year he was disqualified from the world championships road race for getting a tow from a car. To top off his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year, Moscon was also accused of causing Reza’s Swiss teammate Seb Reichenbach to crash during the Tre Valli Varesine that October. The following June he was cleared of violent conduct in regards Reichenbach.

Freshly exonerated of wrongdoing, Moscon was given the boot at the 2018 Tour de France for striking a Fortuneo-Samsic rider just 800 metres into Stage 15.

Sky/INEOS has the dubious distinction of having riders sent packing from the Tour de France for violent actions in two consecutive seasons: Moscon in 2018 and Luke Rowe last year after the Brit got into an altercation with Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin.