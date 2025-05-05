Giro d’Italia 2025 preview: Gee, Roglič and van Aert ready to roll on Friday

On Friday Primoz Roglič will begin his quest to win a second Giro d’Italia and sixth Grand Tour. Running from May 9 to Sunday, June 1, the 108th edition features an Albanian start, a mountainous corsa rosa short on actual summit finishes, another mini-Strade Bianche stage, and the most time trial kilometres of the three 2025 Grand Tours.

Roglič, this year’s Volta a Catalunya champion, already bagged a maglia rosa in 2023 when Derek Gee introduced himself by coming runner-up four times and fourth twice while winning the combativity award. The Slovenian must be considered the favourite against Spanish-speaking rivals Richard Carapaz, Mikel Landa, Egan Bernal and Juan Ayuso, the latter making his Giro debut after winning Tirreno-Adriatico and then achieving the Volta a Catalunya runner-up spot to Roglič. The course even dips into the Slovenian’s nation on Stage 14 to finish in Nova Gorica/Gorizia.

There are plenty of stages that could trip up a contender. The first summit finish on Stage 7 comes a little late for the Giro–the 12.6-km climb to Tagliacozza doesn’t have a stiff average grade, but it does rise to 14 percent. The mini-Strade Bianche on Stage 9 features five sectors of white gravel roads for a total of 29.5 km of dirt and the iconic finish in Siena’s Piazza del Campo. Following May 19’s second rest day, the profile of the longer of the two time trials resembles the 13.7-km chrono in Albania but is twice the length.

The sting is in the tail of the 108th edition, with three mountain stages (including two summit finishes) and one medium mountain stage planned for the final week. Stacked up in those four days are brutes like Monte Grappa; Santa Barbara; Mortirolo; the nasty Stage 19 trio of Col Tzecore, Col Saint-Pantaléon and Col de Joux; and Colle delle Finestre surfaced with 8 km of gravel and acting as this year’s Cima Coppi climb. Someone’s podium bid, top-10 aspirations or even maglia rosa dream will run afoul of these ascents.

The sprinters won’t starve. The first three days in Italy, starting on the heel of the boot and heading up the ankle, will excite Wout van Aert, his teammate Olav Kooij, Sam Bennett and Kaden Groves. There are even two flat stages in that challenging final week, including the traditional final day in Rome.

After his O Gran Camiño win, Tour of the Alps podium and Tirreno-Adriatico fourth, Derek Gee’s chances of earning another Grand Tour top-10 are good, although his OTL in last year’s Strade Bianche doesn’t bode well for Stage 9.

Gee isn’t the only Canadian. His teammate Hugo Houle will line up for this third Giro and first since 2016. Nickolas Zukowsky makes his Grand Tour debut for Q.36.5, Tom Pidcock’s squad. The last time there were three Canucks in the Giro was 2018: Guillaume Boivin, Svein Tuft and Michael Woods, all on different teams.