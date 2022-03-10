Giro d’Italia Donne route announced, €250,000 total prize money

The 2022 Giro d’Italia Donne announced the route for the 10-day stage race on Thursday. The race will start in Cagliari on June 30 and finish in Padova on July 10.

The race will return to the Women’s WorldTour after having been demoted in 2021 following organizers not adhering do the UCI minimum broadcast requirement. The organizers have now promised two hours of television time. They’ve also stepped up their total prize money €250,000, of which €50,000 will be given to the overall winner.

The prize money is five times what the organizers awarded in 2021, and will be the same as the inaugural Tour de France Femmes race in July.

The 2021 Giro d’Italia Donne (or usually known as the Giro Rosa) was dominated by SD Worx, with Anna van der Breggen and her teammates Ashleigh Moolman and Demi Vollering taking the podium spots.