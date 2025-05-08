Giro d’Italia Stage 1 preview: A lumpy course to shock the legs

On Friday, 23 teams will toe the line for the 108th edition of the Giro d’Italia, which this year starts in Albania. The first stage begins in Durrës and heads to Tiranë.

Durrës, Albania’s coastal entry point, blends ancient history with modern charm. Roman ruins like the amphitheatre face the Adriatic, contrasting with the lively seafront full of bars and restauranta. With sandy beaches and clear waters, it’s popular among tourists and locals alike for unwinding and seaside adventures.

None of the riders will be thinking about unwinding, however. After a flat opening stretch of 65 km, the stage springs to life as riders take on the Gracen climb en route to Tirana. Once in the capital, they enter the final circuit shortly past the finish line, facing the challenging Surrel hill twice—with its initial slopes kicking up to a steep 13 per cent. It’s a classically tough stage to get the Giro going—which means G.C. riders will need to pay attention and avoid getting caught in any splits.

A tough first day to start the Giro

It may be a tough stage for a classic sprinter to win, but Lidl–Trek’s Mads Pedersen likely has his eye on the stage, and an early maglia rosa.

Racing in the first week of a Grand Tour is often frenetic and dangerous, with lots of anxious riders mixed with fresh legs. The 160-km stage—relatively short—is bound to be quick and spicy, and difficult to control by both the teams hunting stage wins and the G.C. squads.

The Giro d’Italia boasts a stacked field, headlined by five former champions. Israel–Premier Tech’s Derek Gee will likely be keen to ride at the front during Stage 1 and make any possible selections. Stage 2 is a fast, short time trial—which suits the former pursuiter and national time trial champion.

It’s possible he could snag the pink jersey early on, if he has a great day. The Ottawa rider returns to the Giro—where he had a breakout race in 2023—as one of the favourites for G.C. He won’t be chasing breakaways this year; instead, he’ll be marking riders like Primož Roglič, who won the last time he was there. Gee will have plenty of support from fellow Canuck Hugo Houle. Another Canadian in Albania is Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), making his Grand Tour debut.

You can watch all the action on FloBikes.com. Coverage of Stage 1 begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have daily reports and photos after each stage.

