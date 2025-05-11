Giro d’Italia Stage 3 preview: Can Mads Pedersen get pink back?

The Giro d’Italia will head back to Italy on Monday, but one more day of racing awaits to cap off the Albanian adventure.

Saturday’s TT saw Mads Pedersen just miss out on holding his pink jersey (erm, skinsuit) after a brilliant ride. Israel–Premier Tech’s Derek Gee moved back into Giro d’Italia GC contention with a strong time trial on Saturday in Albania’s capital. After slipping to 47th place on Stage 1—1:07 behind winner Mads Pedersen—following a tough final climb, Gee climbed to 36th overall with a 20th-place finish on Stage 2. Primož Roglič finished runner-up to young Brit Joshua Tarling in the time trial, taking the pink jersey from Pedersen.

Stage 3

Stage 3 is a 160-km race that starts and ends in Vlorë. There’s a tough climb at 60 km—Shakelles: 5.3 km at 4.2 per cent—but that should be fine for the likes of Pedersen, who will be eager to get his maglia rosa back. It’s the first time he’s ever led a Grand Tour—and a bummer that he had to defend it in a TT, rather than a standard road stage. But to do so he will have to survive the Qafa e Llogarasë: a 10.5-km climb at 7.5 per cent, which comes at 40 km to go. If he hangs on, look for his Lidl–Trek squad to set him up for a win and time bonuses. Roglič and his Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe team will be happy to hand the jersey back to the Dane. It’s a long three weeks to defend the lead.

As for Gee, he will be looking ahead to make any and all selections as the roads head up. It’s unlikely—despite being a little down in the standings—that teams will let him coast away like in 2023. He will have to be cagey, stay at the front, and wait for his moments to claw back more time.

Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT and you can watch it live on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a report and photos right after the finish.

