Giro d’Italia Stage 4 preview: Can Pedersen power through Puglia?

After a rest day—with travel, in fact—on Monday, the Giro d’Italia convoy heads from Albania to Il Bel Paese. On Tuesday, Stage 4 begins in Alberobello and spans 189 km, ending in Lecce. Alberobello is in the Puglia region. It is known for its whitewashed hill towns, centuries-old farmland, and stunning Mediterranean coastline.

It’s also famous for its unique trulli houses. Those are the traditional dry stone huts with conical roofs. The region, like most of Italy, is renowned for its delicious cuisine: olive oil, seafood, and orecchiette pasta.

On Tuesday, Pedersen wears pink

On Sunday, Lidl–Trek’s Mads Pedersen survived the climbs and took another stage win, swapping his ciclamino jersey for the pink. He lost the leader’s jersey in a nail-biter time trial on Saturday, won by Ineos Grenadiers’ Josh Tarling. Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe’s Primož Roglič took the maglia rosa after finishing second in the cronometro, but he was likely relieved to pass on the pressure so early in the first Grand Tour of 2025.

Stage 4 looks tailor-made for the sprinters once again, with the 189 km ride from Alberobello to Lecce promising high speeds and little resistance. In fact, the first 40 km are almost entirely downhill, followed by a mostly flat, breezy run through charming southern towns and wide, exposed roads. The Dane could very well take another stage win, this time in the coveted leader’s jersey.

In the general classification, Roglič sits second, with Mathias Vacek in third at 14 seconds back. Brandon McNulty and Juan Ayuso trail at 21 and 25 seconds, respectively. Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee is 36th overall after clawing back time in a respectable time trial, finishing 20th. His Israel–Premier Tech team had a rough Stage 1, losing almost a minute—but there’s plenty of racing still to come.

You can watch Stage 4 on FloBikes.com. Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have reports and photos immediately after the race.

