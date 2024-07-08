Giro d’Italia Women Stages 1 and 2: Elisa Longo Borghini in pink

The 2024 Giro d’Italia Women began on Sunday, and after two stages, Elisa Longo Borghini is leading. The 8-day stage race started off with a 14.6 km TT in Brescia.

Longo Borghini took first in the chrono, beating Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) and Brodie Chapman

(Lidl-Trek).

Stage 2 was a flat 102.0 km race from Sirmione to Volta Mantovana. Chiara Consonni

(UAE Team ADQ) took the bunch sprint over Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).

Since riders got the same time, the leaders of the time trial compose the G.C. That will change as the Corsa Rosa continues: the next few days have some very tough climbs.

There are two Canadians at the Italian Grand Tour, both from EF-Oatly-Cannondale. Clara Emond and Magdeleine Vallieres Mill. Emond sits in 8th overall, and Vallieres Mill is 127th.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com