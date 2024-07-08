Giro d’Italia Women Stages 1 and 2: Elisa Longo Borghini in pink
Italian leads after two stages, but the mountains loom
The 2024 Giro d’Italia Women began on Sunday, and after two stages, Elisa Longo Borghini is leading. The 8-day stage race started off with a 14.6 km TT in Brescia.
Longo Borghini took first in the chrono, beating Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) and Brodie Chapman
(Lidl-Trek).
Stage 2 was a flat 102.0 km race from Sirmione to Volta Mantovana. Chiara Consonni
(UAE Team ADQ) took the bunch sprint over Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).
Since riders got the same time, the leaders of the time trial compose the G.C. That will change as the Corsa Rosa continues: the next few days have some very tough climbs.
There are two Canadians at the Italian Grand Tour, both from EF-Oatly-Cannondale. Clara Emond and Magdeleine Vallieres Mill. Emond sits in 8th overall, and Vallieres Mill is 127th.
