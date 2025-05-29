Giro GC riders take a day off before mountain skirmishing resumes

After three days of GC guys throwing haymakers, Thursday’s 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia belonged to a colossal breakaway in which the best-placed rider was 22nd. Having claimed two stages in the 2023 edition from breakaways, Nico Denz collected his career hat trick of wins with a 19-km solo attack. Isaac del Toro kept safe in the pink jersey.

The Course

There was a trio of categorized climbs in the middle of the 144 km from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno, but the final 45 km were flat. Three 12.5 km circuits around the finish town brought the 18th stage to a conclusion. It was hot enough for riders to stuff ice packs down their jerseys.

If it’s the final week of a Grand Tour and the breakaway isn’t at least as large as the average ska band, you’ve got a sprint stage. But what if you get a humongous break containing sprinters? Kaden Groves, Mads Pedersen and Wout van Aert were part of a 36-strong fugitive group that hit the first climb 1:20 ahead of the peloton. On the Cat. 2 Parlasco, pre-race favourite Juan Ayuso, down in 26th on GC, was dropped from the field and then he abandoned the Giro.

Pedersen added to his purple jersey total before Cat. 3 Colle Balisio. Stage 16 winner Christian Scaroni followed up maximum KOM points on Parlasco with more of the same on Balisio. The peloton was now 4:20 behind. Cat. 3 Ravellino was the longest ascent of the day. By its peak with 66 km remaining, the escape held a 7:30. The day belong to its members.

There were a couple of breakaway splinter groups that tried to lope away. Once the race entered the first finishing circuit, the gap was so large that there was a danger of the peloton and the breakaway coming together. On Circuit 1 eleven riders from the escape sallied forth. They whipped up a 1:25 lead.

Nico Denz lit out for glory on Circuit 2. When he heard the bell he had 25 seconds. He hung tough to take his hat trick.

Friday’s return to high mountain action throws three consecutive Cat. 1 climbs at the riders before a Cat. 3 that crests 6 km from the finish in Champoluc.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 18

1) Nico Denz (Germany/Red Bull) 3:12:07

2) Mirco Maestri (Italy/Polti VisitMalta) +1:01

3) Edward Planckaert (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t.

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates)

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/EF Education-Easypost) +0:41

3) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:51

4) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:57