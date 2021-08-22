Giro runner-up Caruso wins Vuelta mountain stage with 71-km solo attack, Roglič buffers lead

This season is turning into a fantastic one for Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious), as the Giro d’Italia runner-up earned the victory and the mountains classification lead with a 71-km solo attack from a breakaway on Sunday’s stage of the Vuelta a España. Caruso’s triumph and the day’s GC battle came on the Alto de Velefique, where Canada’s Ryder Hesjedal won his first of two career Vuelta stages in 2009. Race leader Primož Roglič withstood multiple attacks from Ineos and put time into all of his rivals. Sunday’s GC shakeup saw Ineos’ threat to the red jersey shrink, as Egan Bernal and Adam Yates are now around 2:00 back. Roglič’s closest rivals are the Movistar duo of Enric Mas (+0:28) and Angel Lopez (+1:21). James Piccoli continues to rise in the GC; his 30th place on Sunday moved him up 26 spots to 48th.

Very happy with my performance today and the work of the entire team on a very tough stage. The rest day will come handy, we still have two difficult weeks of racing where we have to maintain the differences and try to fight for the red jersey.@Movistar_Team 📸 @PhotoGomezSport pic.twitter.com/OY13JhmCP6 — Enric Mas Nicolau (@EnricMasNicolau) August 22, 2021

The Course

There was a heck of a lot of climbing on Stage 9, with HC-rated Alto de Velefique the main course summit finish. A Cat. 2 was the appetizer before an almost 30-km clamber up the Cat. 1 Alto Collado Venta Luisa. Between Collado Venta Luisa was Cat. 3 Alto de Castro de Filabres, where bonus seconds were on offer.

Week one of #LaVuelta21 concludes with this hard stage to Alto de Velefique, which has everything that it takes to bring more changes to the general classification. pic.twitter.com/u21lZ2ZrmY — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) August 22, 2021

After a few failed tries and nearly 70 km, Wout Poels went solo on the Cat. 2 Alto de Cuatro Vientos, and the peloton split. Once more it came back together.

Alto Collado Venta Luisa’s length would surely elicit a breakaway. There, an eleven-man group dashed away, and from this escape Caruso went solo. Romain Bardet, who had taken KOM points on the Cat. 2 and was seeking Pavel Sivakov’s blue polka dot jersey, lit out after the Italian. The Frenchman would have to be satisfied with being second over Collado Venta Luisa. Behind, Ineos Grenadiers drove the peloton.

🏁 – 67 km | Etapa 9 – Stage 9 | #LaVuelta21 🔥 @CarusoDamiano se marcha en solitario en el Alto Collado Venta Luisa. 🇮🇹 Caruso @BHRVictorious goes solo from the break. What a stage! 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K pic.twitter.com/CzALJAoVYx — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 22, 2021

Caruso’s lead was significant as he started the Cat. 3. His closest chasers were a quartet containing Bardet 2:00 behind, and the peloton was 3:00 in arrears. Up and over Caruso went.

The summit finish climb came hard on the heels of the penultimate climb. Bardet suffered a mechanical and wasn’t able to latch on to the chasers. With Ineos pulling, Caruso’s teammate Mikel Landa was the first big name to drop off. Yates attacked early on the climb, drawing Sepp Kuss and Angel Lopez, and at first Roglič looked bothered but he came back. Richard Carapaz put in his thrust with 5.6 km to climb but would later crack spectacularly on the climb and lose 8:00 to Roglič. Another dig from the Brit after a reformation saw Roglič, Lopez, Mas and Bernal go with him, with Lopez doing a lot of the pulling.

🏁 – 6,5 km | Etapa 9 – Stage 9 | #LaVuelta21 🔥 Only Bernal, López, Roglic and Mas can follow @AdamYates7 🇬🇧 Yates makes a selection with Bernal, López, Roglic and Mas. 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K pic.twitter.com/P7enijnZyy — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 22, 2021

With Caruso closing in on the finish line, a move from Mas unhitched everyone but the red jersey. Mas looked assured in pulling along the Olympic Games time trial champion. Just over a minute after the Italian’s victory, the Slovenian jumped the Spaniard to finish a second ahead of the Movistar man and gain a couple bonus seconds too.

Caruso adds the Vuelta victory to a win on the Giro’s penultimate stage in May. He moved up nine spots on GC to 15th. Bahrain-Victorious not only won the stage, but it also had Jack Haig jump up to fourth from seventh on GC after coming in fourth. Haig will surely take over team leadership from Landa, now in 16th.

Monday is the first, well-deserved rest day.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 9

1) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) 5:03:14

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +1:05

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +1:06

30) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +8:32



2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 29:14:40

2) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +0:28

3) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Movistar) +1:21

4) Jack Haig (Australia/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:42

5) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +1:52

48) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +40:31